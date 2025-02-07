Fayetteville State student wins $10,000 scholarship from the Charlotte Hornets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville State University sports journalism student was just awarded a major honor by the Charlotte Hornets.

Shimei Ricks-Cook was recently awarded the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship.

It's a $10,000 scholarship given to North Carolina college students in honor of the late sports writer at the Charlotte Observer.

The Hornets said Ricks-Cook, who works as a reporter and commentator for FSU's sports network and also has his own talk show, is the first student from a Historically Black College and University to win the scholarship."

"It was such an honor, and it showed that my work is worthy, and it showed that, you know, I can compete with the highest of students, the highest of, you know, other storytellers in the state," Ricks-Cook said.

The Hornets said Ricks-Cook was chosen from a pool of nearly 100 applicants.

He said he plans to put the scholarship money toward his master's degree.

