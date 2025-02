High school in Durham placed under lockdown as officers do safety sweep

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school in Durham was placed under lockdown Friday morning.

Durham Public Schools confirmed with ABC11 that Riverside High School is under lockdown.

The school is under lockdown, while officers are conducting a safety sweep of the campus, authorities said.

No further information was released.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is the primary agency investigating, with assistance from the Durham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.