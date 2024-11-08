Mom and children shot at in apparent road rage, Johnston County Sheriff's Office reports

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A manhunt is underway after someone shot at a woman and her children in an apparent act of road rage.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the case, which started around 3 p.m. Friday.

The suspected shooter has not been caught or identified. Investigators said the suspected shooter was in an SUV, but no other description of the vehicle was released.

Deputies said it happened along Interstate 40 between the Clayton Bypass and NC 210.

The woman and her children were not injured, deputies say.

