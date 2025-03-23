Man charged with murder, man dies following Raleigh shooting

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- (UPDATE): Terrion Dun-Dockery, 36, was arrested and charged with the murder of Robert Lucas, 46.

Raleigh Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a previous report.

A man who was critically injured in a Sunday morning shooting has died, Raleigh Police said Monday night.

Robert Lucas, 46, died at a hospital from his injuries.

Officers responded to calls about the shooting at New Bern Avenue and North Rogers Lane just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The case remains under investigation and no one is in custody, RPD said.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

