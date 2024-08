Rocky Mount City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. on administrative leave, interim named

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Rocky Mount announced Thursday that City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. will be taking administrative leave.

The city said Roger's leave will take effect on Friday.

Peter Varney is expected to be sworn in as the city's interim city manager.

No other details were immediately released.

Rogers has been with the city since 2023. He previously served as the town manager in Dumfries, Virginia, in 2019.