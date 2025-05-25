Rocky Mount officers attacked while responding to altercation; man shot in foot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Rocky Mount police officers were struck Saturday night while responding to a reported fight.

Authorities were called to a physical altercation between Herman Dickens and Alexa Violando in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Cokey Road.

According to the police department, Dickens hit both officers during the incident and then retreated into the residence. A gunshot was heard.

A small-caliber shell casing was later found near the front door. No officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

Dickens surrendered and was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of a gunshot wound on the foot.

The investigation is ongoing.