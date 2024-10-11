In a bitter sweet decision, Russell's Pharmacy and Shoppe closing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In little more than a week, an independent East Durham pharmacy will be closing its doors against all efforts to remain open.

Dr. Darius Russell says the industry has changed dramatically over the past several months. He explains that regulation changes and the high cost of some medicines have become impossible to handle.

"We actually wanted to make it to our six-year anniversary. We just couldn't financially stay open another month," said Russell. "When reimbursement tremendously started going down and there was a lot less that was coming in, we cannot survive."

Customer Will Shelton says he used to fill prescriptions at big box stores, but he appreciates the interpersonal relationship at the Angier Avenue store.

"His whole thing is he takes the people very seriously," said Shelton. "He loves what he does."

The pharmacy is a family affair.

Russell's wife, mother-in-law, and father-in-law have all been working together. They're trying to make sure this black-owned small business best serves the Bull City.

"It's bittersweet. I'm very disappointed that we are having to disappoint the community," said Russell's Pharmacy Co-owner Terensia Russell. "It's been an amazing experience. just being able to take care of people and meet their needs."

Russell is in the process now of interviewing at other pharmacies and is hoping to stay in the East Durham area once his store closes.