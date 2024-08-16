Ryan Murphy's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' examines infamous football player's life

Hernandez was convicted of murder in 2015. He died by suicide in prison in 2017

Ryan Murphy's "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" looks at the dark life of the former NFL star. It premieres Sept. 17 on FX and streams on Hulu.

"You don't know the kind of thoughts I've had."

That's how the new trailer for "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" begins.

The first installment of the limited series from Ryan Murphy is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery and examines the meteoric rise and tragic fall of the former NFL star.

Josh Rivera stars as Aaron Hernandez, who was a star football player for the University of Florida Gators and was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. He was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Floyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.

Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015. In the midst of that case, he was also indicted for the 2012 murders of two men, but was acquitted of those charges. He died by suicide in his prison cell in 2017.

The 10-part series also stars Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins, Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez, Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez, Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy, Jake Cannavale as "Chris" and Norbert Leo Butz as Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" premieres September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

