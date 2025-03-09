3 sent to hospital after car strikes ambulance in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Butler Island Bridge Road in Sampson County.

According to investigators, an ambulance was traveling south when it turned around in the middle of a curve to respond to a call. As this was happening, a Lincoln MK-S passenger car was traveling north and came out of dark, sharp curve. The car then struck the ambulance causing it to overturn.

The Lincoln sustained heavy front-end damage on the passenger side.

Two crew members on the ambulance was taken to a hospital so was the male driver of the car.

The ambulance did not have any patients on board at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. There are no charges so far.

For a few hours, Butler Island Bridge Road was closed from Haynes Stretch Road in Sampson County and Ingram Road in Cumberland County.