Plans move forward for new northern Wake public safety station

Officials said the new Sandy Plains Public Safety Station will allow for quicker response times and lower insurance premiums for people living nearby.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans are moving forward for a new public safety station in northwestern Wake County.

The new station will be shared by the Northern Wake Fire Department, Wake County EMS and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The Sandy Plains Public Safety Station will be an 8,500-square-foot station on about 14 acres north of Falls Lake.

"The construction of this new station supports two of Wake County's top priorities: public safety and equity," said Commissioner Vickie Adamson of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. "As a county of over 800 square miles with a population more than 1.2 million strong, we have to bolster our infrastructure so that essential fire, EMS and law enforcement services are accessible to all."

The building will include dormitories, exercise space, kitchen facilities, work areas, a staff wellness room and three parking bays for emergency vehicles.

The current construction budget is $8 million.

Construction could be given the green light as soon as September, with the facility set to open about a year later in October 2026.

