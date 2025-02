School bus carrying Johnston County high school students rear-ended by tractor trailer

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One student was injured after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a school bus on Thursday afternoon, Johnston County school officials said.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. on US 701 at Barefoot Road near Sampson County.

Officials said the bus was carrying 23 students from South Johnston High School at the time of the crash. One student had minor injuries.

No other details were released.

