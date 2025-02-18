Triangle-area schools cancel or delay classes ahead of snow and sleet | LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School delays and closings are rolling in ahead of an expected winter storm that will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region Wednesday.

The Wake County Public School System has canceled classes for Wednesday because of potentially hazardous weather conditions.

Cumberland County has also canceled all classes all has Johnston County Public Schools. Lee County Schools are on a remote workday as is Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

LIVE UPDATES | Latest info on the wintry weather

NC State University said all classes -- in person or otherwise -- are canceled for Wednesday. The Wolfline will continue to operate as road conditions and staffing allow.

Fort Bragg said it will release service members and civilians who are not weather or mission essential at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Wayne County government offices will be closed as well.

There's no word yet from Durham Public Schools.

Full school and other closings

You can check a full list of up-to-the-minute closings here.

Many municipalities are also closing offices and limiting services Wednesday.

All non-essential Wake County facilities will be closed Wednesday and will re-open at noon on Thursday, pending road conditions. This includes Wake County parks, libraries, and solid waste facilities

All Cumberland County government offices and the Court system will be closed Wednesday. Town of Garner facilities will be closed as well.

In Morrisville, all Town facilities will be closed with a tentative reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Morrisville Smart Shuttle will not operate on Wednesday, and the Morrisville Community Library will be closed on Wednesday.

Holly Springs is closing offices and facilities, including Town Hall and the Hunt and Cultural centers.

All Knightdale Town offices will close at noon Wednesday. The Town Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled to Monday, and the Joint Public Hearing scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

The Town of Wendell's non-essential offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday. Chatham County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday. All Southern Pines Town Offices and programs will be closed Wednesday.

The City of Sanford's administrative offices will be closed Wednesday.

How to report a closure

If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):