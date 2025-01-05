Triangle-area schools cancel or delay classes due to winter weather | LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes at Triangle schools are being delayed or canceled on Monday because of the wintry weather moving through central North Carolina.

Here's a list of the schools closed:

Person County Schools announced it will be closed for students on Monday, Jan. 6. Staff will operate under a Remote Workday.

Vance County Schools will be closed for all students. Staff will have an optional workday with all campuses opening at 10 a.m.

Here's a list of the school delays:

Orange County Schools announced it will be on a two-hour delay for Monday, Jan. 6

SEE ALSO | Tips to stay warm, prepare your home for cold temperatures in NC

How to report school closures

Due to the threat of inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-the-minute closings here.

If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your passcode into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):

Organization Name:

Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)

Mailing Address:

Organization's Phone Number:

Contact Person:

Contact's Email:

Contact's Mobile Phone: