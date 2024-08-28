VIDEO: Scotty McCreery stops show after man reportedly hits woman in crowd

The country music star paused his show to point the man out to security who allegedly hit a woman in the crowd.

PUEBLO, Co. -- Country music star Scotty McCreery stopped a show after he saw a man allegedly hit a woman.

The incident happened as he was singing "It Matters To Her" at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday.

McCreery was seconds into his performance when he spots the alleged assault.

The definition of a coward: hitting a lady. Scotty McCreery

"That's a lady you just hit, sir," McCreery said as he called on security to remove the man from the crowd.

"Get the heck out of here .... At a Scotty McCreery show, what are you doing?" McCreery said.

A spokesperson from the Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed "an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman, and the performer stopped the show."

So far, nobody has been identified.

