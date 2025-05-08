7 area students set to compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is three weeks away, and ahead of the popular contest, Scripps is making some changes.
It has eliminated its requirement that the tiebreaker, known as a "spell-off," be used when the Bee finals are nearing the end of their two-hour broadcast window, and a champion has not been decided.
Instead, judges will have more discretion to let the Bee play out, even if it runs into overtime.
This year, eight students from North Carolina will be competing. Seven of them are from the Triangle and nearby areas.
Preliminaries for the spelling bee begin May 27.
