Security scare that led to diverted flight was hoax by 2 young children: FBI

EL PASO, Texas -- The security scare that led to a diverted flight in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday was a threatening handwritten note that turned out to be a hoax by two young children, the FBI said.

Sun Country Airlines Flight 593, with 156 passengers on board, was headed from Minneapolis to Mazatlan, Mexico, when it was diverted Wednesday evening to El Paso International Airport in response to a "security threat," the low-cost airline said in an initial statement about the matter.

The handwritten note -- which read "You Are All Going to Die, Help Me" -- was reported by other passengers to the flight crew, according to the FBI.

"During interviews, it was uncovered the threat was a hoax initiated by two young children on the flight," the FBI said in a statement.

The exact age of the children was not provided. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas declined to prosecute the matter, the FBI said.

It's unclear where exactly the note was written.

After the plane safely landed in El Paso, passengers, photos provided by a passenger on the flight showed luggage being removed from the plane and spread out on the tarmac.

"Each threat of violence is taken seriously as your safety is paramount," said John Morales, FBI El Paso special agent in charge, in a statement.