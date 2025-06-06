Mostly dry Tuesday ahead of late day storms; wet weather returns this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The good news is it will be dry for most of Tuesday ahead some late day storms.

A level 1 risk is in effect across central NC with some isolated damaging winds. Temperatures will reach mid-80s.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry and hot with temperatures near 90.

Wet weather is expected to return Friday through the weekend as a front stalls over central NC. Temperatures will also be in the 90s.

