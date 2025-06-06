24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mostly dry Tuesday ahead of late day storms; wet weather returns this weekend

WTVD logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 9:40AM
Overnight weather forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The good news is it will be dry for most of Tuesday ahead some late day storms.

A level 1 risk is in effect across central NC with some isolated damaging winds. Temperatures will reach mid-80s.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry and hot with temperatures near 90.

Wet weather is expected to return Friday through the weekend as a front stalls over central NC. Temperatures will also be in the 90s.

ALSO SEE How to be prepared and stay safe during hurricane season, during severe weather in NC

Download the ABC11 App to get updated Weather Alerts

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW