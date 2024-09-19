Sharks wash ashore in North Carolina bleeding from their mouths, gills

Dozens of sharks washed ashore in North Carolina -- all of them bleeding from their gills and mouths.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Coastal Management said the more than 50 sharks were found at the Masonboro Island Reserve near Wilmington on Sept. 11.

Despite the blood on their gills and mouths, the sharks did not have any visible injuries and there were no fishing gear in the area.

It remains unclear what caused the sharks to die. Area experts could not even determine if the deaths were human-related or due to natural causes.