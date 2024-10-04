Leesville Road High School educator named Wake County's Principal of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System announced its principal and assistant principal of the year on Thursday.

Leesville Road High School Principal Shejuanna Jacobs was named the 2024-25 Principal of the Year. Wake county Public Schools (WCPSS) said she has nearly two decades of experience in the district and has been at the school since July of last year.

Jacobs was previously a principal at Rolesville Elementary, Dillard Drive Magnet Middle, and Apex Friendship Middle, and has also done work with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Jacobs said she approaches school leadership with a mindset of building trust and mutual respect.

"Recognizing the value of institutional knowledge, I learned from staff who have been part of the school for many years," she said. "Their guidance helped me avoid potential missteps and allowed me to honor the school's history while working toward positive change."

She received $1,000 for her school, an engraved award, a check for $1,000, a $100 gift card to the Angus Barn; and several other gifts.

Assistant Principal of the Year

Sebastian Shipp was also honored Thursday as the Assistant Principal of the Year for 2024-2025. He has worked in the district for 21 years and has served as an assistant principal Millbrook Magnet High School since 2015, WCPSS said.

Shipp started his career as a math teacher at Garner High School. He previously served as assistant principal at East Wake Magnet High School.

He said he strives to make his school a place of transformational leadership.

"Feedback, both informal and formal, is the cornerstone of the school environment I strive to create," Shipp said. "I view meetings not just as spaces to deliver information, but as opportunities to dialogue, where staff suggestions are not only encouraged but acted upon."

Shipp received an engraved award, a check for $500, a $100 gift card to the Angus Barn, signed Carolina Hurricanes hockey stick and t-shirt, and a gift bag from Crossroads Chick-fil-A.