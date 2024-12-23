Best cozy products on sale on 'It's a Big Deal'

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Fields round up the best cozy products on sale during this week's It's a Big Deal.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Fields round up the best cozy products on sale during this week's It's a Big Deal.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Fields round up the best cozy products on sale during this week's It's a Big Deal.

Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Fields round up the best cozy products on sale during this week's It's a Big Deal.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on It's a Big Deal, Dani Beckstrom, and Ryan Fields are rounding up the best cozy products on sale, from blankets and fuzzy slippers. Shop these limited-time savings ow before you miss your chance.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

Best cozy products

Cozy Earth

The brand is offering 25% off sitewide on apparel, bath products, bedding and more. Shop now before this deal expires.

26% off Cozy Earth CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set $276

$375 Shop now

20% off Cozy Earth Striped Luxe Bath Robe $144

$180 Shop now

Cozy Earth Cuddle Blanket $360 Shop now

Donpapa Womens Slipper

These anti-skid slippers are warm and cozy, and perfect for wear both indoors or for a quick trip outdoors. They're available in various colors and sizes and are currently up to 35% off.

20% off Amazon Donpapa Womens Slipper $23.99

$29.99 Shop now

Warmies

These microwavable stuffed animals will keep you feeling warm and cozy and are great to help soothe aches or pains - plus they're lavender scented for the ultimate relaxation. Get them now up to 30% off. We've included a few adorable options below, so shop soon before stocks sell out. '

46% off Amazon Warmies Fox $15.99

$29.99 Shop now

30% off Amazon Warmies Axolotl $20.99

$29.99 Shop now

20% off Amazon Warmies Gray Elephant $23.99

$29.99 Shop now

Helix Sleep

Helix Sleep is offering 25% off sitewide including discounts on their plush memory foam pillows, dream pillow set and mattresses, designed for every type of sleeper. Shop now.

20% off Helix Sleep Helix Dream Pillow Set $124

$155 Shop now

20% off Helix Sleep Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $99

$123.75 Shop now

20% off Helix Sleep Helix Midnight $1099

$1373.75 Shop now

20% off Helix Sleep Helix Dawn $1099

$1373.75 Shop now

Halara

Halara is serving up incredible deals on their cozy, stylish best sellers just in time for winter with your favorite pieces for up to 80% off. Shop bestsellers we're loving below. Note: The prices below are for a single product only. You can save more if you shop up to four products, bringing the price further down.

18% off Halara Backless Twisted Active Dress-Easy Peezy Edition $44.95

$54.95 Shop now

28% off Halara High Waisted A Line Mini Corduroy Casual Skirt $24.99 to $29.95

$34.95 - $34.95 Shop now

33% off Halara Halara Flex Work Pants $29.99 to $34.95

$44.95 - $44.95 Shop now

22% to 33% off Halara SoCinched UltraSculpt Leggings $29.99 to $34.95

$44.95 - $44.95 Shop now

60% off Halara Scoop Neck Bodysuit $9.95

$24.95 Shop now

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.