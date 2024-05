Shop Local Raleigh to host event for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shop Local Raleigh is hosting an event on Saturday in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration will be held at Dorthea Dix Park in the Dix Park flower fields.

It will feature a range of AAPI-owned food trucks, serving authentic cuisine. Families will be able to enjoy a day full of cultural immersion and entertainment.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.