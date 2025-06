Shots fired in Rolesville near South Main Street; 1 person in custody

Chopper 11 is over the scene showing bullet holes in the windshield of a police vehicle.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shots were fired Monday in Wake County.

According to Rolesville Police Department, officers are responding to an incident on the 400 block of South Main Street.

Authorities confirmed that one person is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.