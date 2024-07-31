Efforts to full swing to restore North Carolina home of singer Nina Simone

Efforts continue to preserve the childhood home of music legend Nina Simone.

Efforts continue to preserve the childhood home of music legend Nina Simone.

Efforts continue to preserve the childhood home of music legend Nina Simone.

Efforts continue to preserve the childhood home of music legend Nina Simone.

TRYON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Efforts continue to preserve the childhood home of music legend Nina Simone.

Restoration of the western North Carolina home where the singer lived in her early years is in full swing.

It's a 560-square-foot, three-room clapboard house in Tryon, south of Asheville.

Four artists have purchased the building and plan to restore it to its original 1930s glory.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has selected Every Angle Inc. as the general contractor for the home.

Visitors should start seeing the transformation beginning this fall.

Simone passed away in 2003 at the age of 70 and was hailed for her voice during the civil rights era.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

