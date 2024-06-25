Singer Sabrina Carpenter coming to Raleigh as part of her upcoming tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will make a stop in Raleigh as part of her upcoming Short n' Sweet tour.

She performs at PNC Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

The tour is supporting the 'Nonsense' singer's upcoming album, Short n' Sweet, out Aug. 23. Her two singles "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" from the album have already hit the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Griff will be opening for Carpenter in Raleigh. Other supporting acts on the tour include Amaarae and Declan McKenna.

The 25-year-old has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund. This will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health, animal welfare and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets for the Raleigh show go on sale starting Sunday, June 28 at 10 a.m.