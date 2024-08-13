Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic battery

LOS ANGELES -- Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested last week at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California after an alleged domestic violence incident, authorities confirmed with ABC News.

The former "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" actress was arrested Friday after she was allegedly seen by security pushing her boyfriend during an argument, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Skai Jackson arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Deputies determined that she was the aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor spousal battery. She was booked and later released.

Further details about the incident were not available.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed against her.