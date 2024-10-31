Man's NC Halloween decorations scaring up money to provide hope and support to children

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is turning his Halloween decorations into a display of hope and support

Michael Batchelor spent the last few weeks decorating his yard for Halloween to help raise money for Skeletons for St. Jude, a fundraiser to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The fundraiser started in 2020 with a man from Holly Springs. Since then it grew to 400 homes in 2021 and reached 669 in 2023.

So far in 2024, the number of participants in the Skeletons for St. Jude.

The goal is to reach $1 million by 2025.

Batchelor said he was inspired to participate after seeing a commercial for St. Jude.

"I see what they do, and the fact, that they never charge the families. And I mean, I have two kids, and I can only imagine what would happen if one of them had cancer and something that needed. St Jude, so I think it's a good cause. And so I decided to join the team," Batchelor shared.

His decorations have attracted neighborhood kids. People stop when they drive by his home to check out the decorations. Batchelor also said there are neighborhood kids who stop by every day.

"They come by daily to see what I've added, and the parents bring 'em by. And at Halloween, they call it the Halloween house. So they love to enjoy the smaller kids enjoy it. And they always tell me which one's their favorite, which decoration is their favorite."

So far Batchelor has raised just over $1,000. He's hoping to raise more by the end of the month. If you're interested in donating you can visit the Batchelor's St. Jude yard fundraiser here.

