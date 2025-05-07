Small plane crashes at Lee County airport

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon at Raleigh Executive Jetport at 700 Rod Sullivan Road in Lee County.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known, but the airport told ABC11 the people onboard the plane were "OK.".

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

An ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.

