Small plane crashes in Lee County

Monday, July 7, 2025 8:18PM
SANFORD, N.C. -- A small plane crashed in a field Monday in Lee County.

It happened off Riddle Road in Sanford, north of US 421 and east of US 1.

Emergency crews found the plane in numerous pieces in a field.

One person was airlifted by helicopter to UNC Hospital. There was no word on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

