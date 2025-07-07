Small plane crashes in Lee County

It happened off Riddle Road in Sanford, north of US 421 and east of US 1.

SANFORD, N.C. -- A small plane crashed in a field Monday in Lee County.

Emergency crews found the plane in numerous pieces in a field.

One person was airlifted by helicopter to UNC Hospital. There was no word on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

