Man facing multiple charges of aiding, abetting underage drinking after party with over 2,500 people

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of Smokehouse Valley Farm in Orange County is facing several charges after deputies said he allowed underage drinking during a party involving more than 2,500 people.

The sheriff's office said deputies, along with Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents, served warrants on Wednesday to 60-year-old Dwight B. Poole.

Authorities said Poole is facing six charges of aiding and abetting people under the age of 21 to consume alcohol in connection with the party, which was held at his venue on Mill Creek Road on Friday, May 2.

"Attendees parked along both sides of the road, blocking the flow of traffic. They obstructed driveways, left automobiles in the yards of neighboring property owners, and intoxicated individuals wandered between vehicles snarled in traffic," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Blackwood said many of the party's attendees were underage and that people drove away from the event under the influence.

"Others were so impaired they passed out along the roadway," he said. "In my opinion, this gathering was of such a size and scope that the overall risk to attendees, community residents, and first responders was alarmingly high."

According to the sheriff's office, 75 calls to 911 were made within a six-hour period related to the event, which represented more than 37% of all 911 calls in the county during that timeframe.

More than 25 officers from multiple agencies responded, and several people were taken to area hospitals, deputies said.

"ALE's primary mission is to reduce alcohol-related crime and its harmful impact on our communities," said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Poole's first court appearance will be on May 29.

