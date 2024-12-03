Amid freezing temperatures, shelters open to all in need: 'Life or death'

The Triangle most likely won't see any flakes, but the freezing temperatures present a danger to people and pets.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When it gets cold enough, officials declare a "White Flag Night," meaning emergency shelters open their doors to anyone who needs a warm place to sleep.

Barriers that normally exist, like rules about pets or genders staying together, are dropped to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

"Most of us probably aren't very far from being in a shelter overnight," Pastor Vance Haywood told ABC11 on Monday night.

Haywood sees the issue of homelessness first-hand in the community and said one of the biggest challenges is the stigma others place around those experiencing it.

"The folks that we work with have very real stories, have very real circumstances that happen to them," Haywood said, and he added that a common misconception is that people experiencing homelessness did something wrong to get in that situation.

He serves as a senior pastor for St. John's Metropolitan Community Church, which helps run White Flag Shelters when the temperatures drop.

Right now, it sees an average of 220 people a night, but it has the capacity for as many as 340. Haywood expects the numbers to rise drastically as the cold weather continues.

Donations are always needed, both financial and tangible items. For a list of the items the church needs most, click here.

Above all, Haywood said he hopes people donate their time.

"Volunteering is the most impactful way because then you get a chance to see and be a part of the story and learn a lot when you're doing this," he said.

He said he sees people every day in some of the worst situations of their lives.

"They're still holding onto hope," he said. "I think that just gives me a lot of great hope, and if they're not ready to give up, I'm not ready to give up."

Call (919) 759-5607 to check whether "White Flag" conditions are in effect. To learn more about how to help with St. John's MCC efforts, click here.

These shelters operate every night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Male Identified Shelter

401 W Cabarrus St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Female Identified Shelter

510 S. Harrington St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Female Identified Shelter

First Baptist Church Raleigh

99 N. Salisbury St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Enter from the Edenton Street side.

Family Shelter

Salvation Army

1863 Capital Blvd.

Raleigh, NC 27604

People with Pets and People with Mobility Assistance Devices

Harrington Place

510 S Harrington St.

Raleigh, NC 27601