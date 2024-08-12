A former inmate claimed Sean Grayson acted inappropriately toward her while police were searching her for narcotics.

Records reveal complaint against now-fired Illinois deputy charged in murder of Sonya Massey

SPRINGFIEL, Ill. -- ABC News has obtained complaint records regarding Sean Grayson, the former Illinois deputy charged in the murder of Sonya Massey in her Springfield home.

The records are from his former employer, the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

A former inmate claimed Grayson acted inappropriately toward her while police were searching her for narcotics.

She said she was fully exposed on a hospital bed when Grayson pulled back the curtains.

Grayson denied that, saying the inmate was fully clothed at the time.

Logan County was one of six departments where Grayson worked in the span of four years before the deadly shooting of Massey.

