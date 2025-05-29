New island, same vibes; Soul Beach Music Festival keeps the party going

It was the end of an era for the highly-popular Soul Beach Music Festival in 2024 when organizers announced the star-studded festival would not be returning to Aruba in 2025.

For months, festival attendees speculated where SBMF would be held in 2025, before finally naming the Caribbean island of St. Maarten as the new location for the experience. However, it was more of a homecoming to an island that previously hosted the festival prior to Aruba.

While attendance was lower than in years past and guests noted transportation challenges with event venues spread out across the island, one thing remained certain. The party didn't stop!

Long-time attendees and newer attendees found themselves enjoying an exciting slate of programming for SBMF 2025. Guests traveled from other islands in the Caribbean, Georgia, Texas, the midwest, the Carolinas, New York, New Jersey, California, and many other states.

Events kicked off Wednesday evening with a welcome party at Casino Royale, just steps away from the world famous Maho Beach. Thursday's fun continued with a beach party hosted by festival DJ's and the always-highly-attended all-white party at Bamboo Beach. Guests were treated to the sounds of hip-hop DJ and Breakfast Club host, DJ Envy.

DJ Envy has been a part of the festival for several years and is always a fan favorite. As an ode to his hustle and craft, Envy still broadcasted the Breakfast Club remotely on Friday from the island's hip-hop station.

"Soul Beach in St. Maarten was fun. I had a great time and will definitely be back," said one woman from New York. "The downside is everything was spread apart. I missed the vibe at the hotel pools with everyone lounging around and having a good time. Overall, a good time."

The Friday through Sunday weekend continued with additional beach parties and performances by comedians Cedric the Entertainer and Pretty Ricki, musical artist Tamillia, Muni Long, and the legend himself -- Charlie Wilson, whose setlist included an array of classic solo and Gap Band hits. Hosts for both nights included comedian Chris Spencer, hip-hop icon Doug E. Fresh, and local media personality Gee Money.

"I don't really think there is a comparison," said festival attendee Tiffany Hall of Durham. "Aruba had its own feel because it had been there for so many years. It might take some before St. Maarten gets on that level," said Hall, acknowledging that organizers put together an incredible experience for guests to enjoy. "All in all, I had a good time!"

A source with direct knowledge of the selection process said festival organizer, Mark Adkins, considered a number of different islands for the 2025 festival, including the Cayman Islands and Curacao, before eventually deciding on St. Maarten.

"I had a ball," said one Facebook user who has been to Soul Beach in Aruba and visited St. Maarten previously. "The beaches were beautiful and the weather was good for the most part. This was my fifth time to (St. Maarten) and sixth Soul Beach. So it was great to get the full Soul Beach experience."

One of the biggest nights during the festival was the Sunday evening party that featured local artists Yemaya, and Elona, before St. Maarten's DJ Outkast took over the turntables. And in the early overnight hours, hip-hop's DJ Jazzy Jeff showed off his deejay skills for nearly two hours.

The festival came to a close Monday with a 'cool down' cruise on the waters off the island's coast. Proceeds from the cruise were meant to benefit K1 Brittanica, a charity that helps vulnerable and troubled youth on the island.

"It was an amazing experience. The transition from Aruba was nice. It will take some time to rebuild," said Consquilla Carey from Baltimore. "I will continue to spread the word to let everyone know that Soul Beach Music Festival in St. Maarten is a great place to be for Memorial Day weekend."

Organizers are currently soliciting feedback from attendees on their thoughts from this year's festival.