Best spring cleaning tips 2025

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Spring is almost here and it's time to declutter and organize your space. Get rid of any dust bunnies you accumulated during the winter season, and turn over a brand new leaf with clean floors and tiles this spring. Below, we've rounded up the best products for your spring cleaning routine and some tips and tricks to help you out.

Best spring cleaning tips

Start by decluttering your space

Amazon Rubbermaid Minimalist 6-Piece Storage Bins $85 Shop now at Amazon

If you're like me and have heaps of clothes, accessories or toys for the little ones, a little organization can go a long way - and make your space look a little bigger, in my experience. I like using these Rubbermaid Storage Bins to hold my sweaters and heavy winter coats when not in use. I also have a separate box dedicated to holding my winter boots. I can easily store these boxes stacked on top of each other at the back of my closet to make space. You'll get six boxes total in one pack, and since these boxes are transparent, you won't have to worry about labeling them to keep track of what you've stored.

Deep clean your toilet

Amazon Clorox Original Toilet Cleaning System $19.99 Shop now at Amazon

Even if you sanitize your toilet regularly, it's important to give it a thorough deep clean to prevent toilet stains and mold growth. The Clorox Toilet Wand Cleaner comes loaded with Clorox cleaner and can remove 99.9% of germs when used, according to the brand. Use it to scrub the toilet bowl, including under the toilet rim, thanks to its ergonomic design. Pop the used scrub straight in the trash and use one of the 16 replaceable scrubs for your next cleaning.

Vacuum your floors, and don't forget your carpets

Amazon BISSELL Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum $117.99 Shop now at Amazon

Vacuuming might already be a part of your cleaning schedule but don't forget to get the crumbs off your carpets as well. If you're looking for a good multi-floor vacuum. choose the BISSELL Swivel Upright Vacuum, which can tackle dust, dirt and debris on your carpets, hardwood floors and even itles. It offers edge-to-edge cleaning and is also specially designed to lift pet hair, in case you have a furry friend rubbing around your home. It's also incredibly affordable, and durable, at just $100.

Dust hard to reach places

Amazon Swiffer Duster Heavy Duty 3 ft Extendable Handle $9.94 Shop Now

Clean those hard to reach places that you've been avoiding all winter long with these dusters by Swiffers. Plus, the extendable handle can reach up to three feet, which is great if you have high cabinets or bookshelves that are more difficult to clean regularly. According to the brand, it's also able to remove up to 95% of allergens, so you'll be able to reduce dust and springtime sniffles.

Replace your shower liner (if you use one)

Amazon Barossa Design Plastic Shower Liner $19.99 Shop now at Amazon

Due to grime and mold growth over time, my shower liner is the first product that needs to be disposed of every spring. While you can clean your shower liner, it might be more prudent to replace it with a new one, and you can shop this shower liner in multiple colors below $20. This particular option comes with hooks included, so all you need to do is snap it on. It's machine washable too, just in case it gets dirty before the year is up.

Change your sheets

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $230.40

$288.00 Shop now at Cozy Earth

There's nothing like the feeling of falling asleep on a set of fresh sheets. If you've been stuck with the same set of sheets for a while and hate how stained or stretched out they've become, we recommend shopping this sheet set from Cozy Earth which is the softest set of sheets I've ever owned. They're available in multiple solid colors and sizes, and have an oversized fit, meaning they can fit your mattress without you having to constantly tug on the sheets or wake up with them undone.

Bathroom deep clean

16% off Amazon Electric Spin Scrubber $49.99

$59.99 Shop Now

Spring cleaning is a great time to give your bathroom a deep clean. This electric spin scrubber can be used on bathroom tiles, showers, bathtubs and more so you can get rid of mold and grime with a little less elbow grease than a traditional scrubber. The brand states that the battery takes between three and four hours to charge and the life lasts about 90 minutes on a full charge. Get it now on sale for under $50.

Don't forget to mop

16% off Amazon Swiffer PowerMop $24.94

$29.99 Shop now at Amazon

I'm used to vacuuming my floors with a robot vacuum, but I rarely mop them. Get this Swiffer PowerMop, which is my new favorite cleaning tool in my apartment. Load it up with the included floor cleaning solution and you're good to go. A convenient button on the handle sprays the solution in front of your new mop and then you can clean over it. It tackles stains, spills and any residual dirt from my space with ease.

Check your smoke alarm batteries

15% off Amazon Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries $18.49

$21.98 Shop now at Amazon

You should test your smoke detectors once a month and replace their batteries at least once a year, according to the U.S. Fire Administraton. Most common smoke detectors uses AA batteries, so stock up on them now in case you've run out.



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.