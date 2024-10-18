Startup claims it developed 2-way communication between people via dreams

Bay Area startup REMspace says it has unlocked a way for communication between humans during sleep through lucid dreaming.

Bay Area startup claims it developed 2-way communication via dreams Bay Area startup REMspace says it has unlocked a way for communication between humans during sleep through lucid dreaming.

Bay Area startup claims it developed 2-way communication via dreams Bay Area startup REMspace says it has unlocked a way for communication between humans during sleep through lucid dreaming.

Bay Area startup claims it developed 2-way communication via dreams Bay Area startup REMspace says it has unlocked a way for communication between humans during sleep through lucid dreaming.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- A startup in the San Francisco Bay Area says it has unlocked a way for communication between humans during sleep.

REMSpace says it reached the milestone on Sept. 24 with the technology that linked two people in a lucid dream state. It achieved the communication again in October.

Lucid dreaming is a state in which you're asleep but also aware you're dreaming.

Michael Raduga is CEO of REMspace and showed pictures of participants

"For example, when this participant found himself in a lucid dream, our server sent him a random word, so nobody knew what word it would be, and in a lucid dream, he replied," Raduga said while pointing to a board with the participant's pictures on it. "Our server detected his reply and confirmed that it was right. And when the next person found herself in a lucid dream, we sent his answer to her, and she repeated it as well."

REMspace

That word was based on what's called the Remmyo language.

Raduga says the communication is achieved through a special device that attaches itself to different areas on the head.

The software translates facial and electrical impulses into the Remmyo sounds via earbuds.

"When you talk in this language in your dreams, we can hear you and we can connect two dreamers together," he said.

Raduga says his fascination with dream control goes back to his teens.

He made headlines last year when he had surgery to put a chip into his brain in order to test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming. The chip was later removed.

Raduga's been working on this specific project for the last few years, bringing the operation to the Bay Area from Russia five months ago.

Now, people in different countries are participating in the study.

Raduga says he's submitted his work for peer review and is now looking for locals to participate in further studies who are experienced in lucid dreams or can potentially be.

He foresees the technology and techniques helping people with mental health issues or reducing nightmares and phobias. He says it could even be used for skills training.

"In a few years, technologies like this will be as common as your cell phone. People won't be able to imagine their life without this, because it will make their life so much more vibrant, so different," he said. "It will improve the quality of their life so much that people won't imagine their life without technologies like this. We just need to improve them, and it's just a matter of time."

Learn more about REMspace here.