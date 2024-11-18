DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Food Drive

The 38th ABC11 Together Food Drive

Every year ABC11 sponsors the ABC11 Together Food Drive, which raises millions of meals for people who are food insecure.

Donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank (Action Pathways)

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

To fight hunger in our community, we've teamed up with Food Lion and US Foods to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.

Your help is crucial in this fight.

Join us now through December 11, in donating to assist our neighbors in need - especially now more than ever.





