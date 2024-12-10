Food insecurity in NC and ways you can help

For 38 years, ABC11 has sponsored the ABC11 Together Food Drive, which raises millions of meals for people who are food insecure.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Together Food Drive is going strong and now is a great time to give back to help those in need this holiday season.

More than 560,000 kids, adults, and seniors in central and eastern North Carolina don't know where their next meal might come from, according to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC.

Their network of more than 700 pantries has seen record-high demand for food assistance, even higher than the peak of the pandemic.

There are also significant disparities across race when it comes to the amount of people who are dealing with hunger.

1 in 4 Black households (26%)

1 in 5 Latino/a/e households (22%)

1 in 10 White households (10%)

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

