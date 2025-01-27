Sterling K. Brown's new series 'Paradise' brings mystery, intrigue and a huge twist!

"Paradise" brings lots of mystery and plenty of twists. The new series starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi will stream on Hulu.

In "Paradise," Sterling K. Brown plays Xavier Collins, the lead Secret Service agent to the President of the United States, played by James Marsden. But when the President is murdered, the serene community they now live in is turned on its head, and everyone and everything is questioned.

"Paradise" was created by Dan Fogelman, the man behind "This is Us," the show Brown is best known for. And it's the reason Brown told On The Red Carpet that he wanted to step into "Paradise."

"Dan wrote it and I love him so that was a great start. He created a character that was very much unlike Randall Pearson and that was appealing to me in terms of entering back into a television series," Brown said.

The cast also sang Fogelman's praises.

"The scripts were off the hook and it felt very fresh and exploring ideas I haven't really seen before in film and TV, which is rare nowadays you know, to get originality," Marsden added.

"Dan does an incredible job of creating these complicated characters and hopefully ones that people can relate to, so it was really fun getting to read all the twists and turns," said Nicole Brydon Bloom, who plays Agent Jane Driscoll.

On The Red Carpet was able to screen seven of the eight episodes in one night. We can't say too much because everything is a spoiler and to be honest, the best way to go into the show is knowing very little about it. The cast agrees!

"Hopefully people come to it actually knowing nothing about it except the basics of like, that the president is killed and looking forward to seeing what is revealed because reading the scripts, I had no idea what was coming next. And at every turn, there were massive shifts in tone and belief in the world and it's such an exciting journey," Julianne Nicholson, who plays Samantha Redmond (code name, Sinatra) said.

"This is truly entertainment. It's bring your popcorn and let's go on a fun ride," explained Sarah Shahi, who plays Gabriella, a therapist who has connections to nearly everyone. "I think that was the intention of all the stories. But as really good art does, is it makes you think, it makes you reflect and it gets people to talk."

"We didn't have the scripts, all of them, when we were auditioning, so a lot of the shocks that you went through in a very short amount of time happened to us over the course of weeks of being handed these twists and turns and plot reveals and we're looking at each other different and what have you," laughed Jon Beavers, who plays Agent Billy Pace.

So how should one prepare to watch "Paradise?" Grab a snack, a cozy blanket, possibly some anti-anxiety medicine and, of course, an open mind.

"I think it's the kind of thing that would be really fun to watch with others for exclamations, for outbursts for shared disbelief," Nicholson added.

And apparently, viewers will be in disbelief right up to the final moments of the season.

"You still have no idea who did it. And you won't until the very last second. And when you do, your brain will explode," teased Krys Marshall, who plays Agent Robinson.

Episode one of "Paradise" is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+. Episodes two and three will stream on Hulu beginning Tuesday.

And the show will make its network debut Wednesday on ABC with the first episode.

