Film production in Chapel Hill searching for hundreds of extras in the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A casting agency is searching for hundreds of background extras for a film project in Chapel Hill.

Strawberry Fields and Cherrix Casting said it is looking for people 18 and older in the Triangle to work as paid background for a film production July 8-10.

The agency said the production company is looking for men and women of all backgrounds.

For more information about pay and how to apply click here.