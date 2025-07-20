Strong storms topple tree, powerlines in Durham neighborhood

"It just missed us by a few feet."

"It just missed us by a few feet."

"It just missed us by a few feet."

"It just missed us by a few feet."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the blink of an eye, fast-moving weather toppled a tree on Green Street in Durham while Robin Webb was sitting on the couch inside.

"All of a sudden, the roof, the tree just hit, and the sheetrock, it just missed us by a few feet," she said.

Crews were working to clear the power lines, but homeowners were told that it could take a while, and they would be without power for possibly a few days.

Webb said her boyfriend just this week tried to report the tree to the city because they were worried about it potentially tipping over just days before the storm hit.

"I think if a resident calls and notices a problem and is trying to, you know, anticipate that there could be a problem. I think that those calls should be answered," Webb said.

ALSO SEE Raleigh homeowner who 'bought' AC units learns lesson in reading the fine print

Their neighbor, Madison Callahan, wasn't home, but her dog was stuck inside.

"Obviously, we're worried about my neighbors. I know they have a young kid and everything, so just wanted to make sure they were OK. I did like duck under the power lines to get inside to get to my dog," she said.

Thankfully, they're ok, but after a whirlwind week, they're hoping Mother Nature dies down.

"We were lucky to miss the floods, and this feels minimal. You know, water, we just don't have power. But water is kind of a crazy year for us to deal with," she said.