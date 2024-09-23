Student who allegedly carved racial slur on teammate no longer enrolled: School

A Pa. college says at least two students were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body.

A Pa. college says at least two students were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body.

A Pa. college says at least two students were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body.

A Pa. college says at least two students were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- A Gettysburg College swimmer is no longer enrolled at the school after allegedly carving a racial slur on his teammate's chest at an on-campus residence during an informal social gathering, according to school officials.

The student, who has not been named by the college or authorities, allegedly used a box cutter to scratch the n-word on another Gettysburg College swimmer, according to a statement from the victim's family published in the school's newspaper. The family said it decided to come forward to "add clarity, not stir controversy as we struggle to comprehend the nightmare that haunts our son and our family."

"For the sake of our son's well-being, we are attempting to address the recent challenges by mirroring our son's spirit of humility and courage," the family said in the statement. "Our son did not choose to have a hateful racial slur scrawled across his chest, but he has chosen not to return the hate. He did not choose the color of his skin tone, but has chosen to embrace the strength and diversity it represents. Our son did not choose to be shunned and isolated at the behest of some who pay lip service to inclusion and diversity."

The two students allegedly involved were initially removed from swim team activities while the college investigated the incident, according to Jamie Yates, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Gettysburg College.

"The student who did the scratching is no longer enrolled at the College," Yates told ABC News in a statement. "The college is working with the other student and his family about how to most constructively move forward."

Gettysburg Police Department Chief Robert Glenny Jr. told ABC News that the department has not received a complaint regarding the incident.

Glenny Jr. said the department reached out to the college campus safety upon learning of the incident, but were told while the victim was "encouraged" by the college to contact law enforcement, "the victim had chosen not to and to let the college disciplinary process handle this matter."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The school newspaper, The Gettysburgian, published a statement on Friday from the family of the student who had the slur allegedly cut into his chest, saying the incident happened two weeks ago at a men's swim team social gathering in which the victim was the only person of color present. According to the family, the scratching had been done by someone the victim "trusted" and considered a friend.

According to the newspaper, it published a statement from the victim's family anonymously in order to protect the identity of the victim.

"Two weeks ago on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, our son became the victim of a hate crime," the family wrote in the statement published in The Gettysburgian.

In what Gettysburg College called a joint statement with the complainant's family, the college said they "had previously made a commitment to the family that once the investigation was nearing its completion, we would work with them about how most constructively to move forward."

"Those conversations have already begun and will continue. Both parties understand that this process will take time and are committed to working together," Gettysburg College said in a statement.

The NAACP Greater Harrisburg Chapter confirmed to ABC News it is aware of the incident and the NAACP PA State Conference has been informed.

While the NAACP Greater Harrisburg Chapter said it is not commenting as the family and school continue working through the investigation, President Franklin E. Allen said in a statement that "it is just the beginning of the school year, and no one should fear being in college."

In the joint statement released by Gettysburg College, the family said they wanted to reiterate that they are aware they retain the right to pursue local, state and federal criminal charges.

"The College and the family both recognize the gravity and seriousness of this situation and hope it can serve as a transformative moment for our community and beyond," the statement also said.

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.