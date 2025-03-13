24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Subway employee shot by customer during altercation inside fast food restaurant, woman charged

Thursday, March 13, 2025 6:23PM
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee for Subway was shot by a customer during an alleged altercation inside the business, according to the Spring Lake Police Department.

After responding to a shooting call around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers found a juvenile employee with a gunshot wound inside the Subway on Murchison Road.

During their investigation, police said other employees told them that there was a confrontation with a customer who pulled out a gun and shot the worker.

The condition of the employee hasn't been released.

Police later charged 37-year-old Alisa J. Reed with multiple felonies related to the shooting. Reed was taken into custody in Fayetteville.

She's at the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350.

