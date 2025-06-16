Police searching for 41-year-old suspect after a Henderson mother, son shot and killed

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Henderson police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect after two people were killed Sunday night.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Maple Street in reference to a reported shooting.

They found two people with gunshot wounds: Teresa Davis, 63, and her son, Joseph Jeffreys Jr., 26. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Sharron Wright

Detectives have obtained warrants for Michael Sharron Wright, 41. Wright was seen leaving the area in a white Hyundai Sonata bearing North Carolina license plate KEE-6554, police said.

Wright is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him but is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141 or call 911 immediately.

