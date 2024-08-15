Swing Racquet + Paddle breaks ground on new 44-acre campus in Raleigh

The flagship campus is going to be located in Raleigh's Brier Creek area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get your rackets ready!

Swing Racquet + Paddle has officially broken ground in Raleigh's Brier Creek area.

The 44-acre flagship campus will be a sports-forward entertainment experience known as "Sportstainment" and will be the largest, multi-racquet sports facility in the world.

It will have 80 indoor and outdoor courts for several sports including 28 tennis courts, 25 pickleball courts, 15 padel courts, four beach tennis courts, and a ping pong lounge.

The campus will also feature unique food and beverages curated by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani.

The City of Raleigh contributed a $10 million investment for Swing to build its campus on city-owned land.

"A big part of our mission has been, 'How do we not disturb this beautiful piece of property as much as we physically can?'" Said Swing Racquet + Paddle CEO Rob Autry. "A big part of that is we have a mile-long walking trail around the entirety of the campus."

Swing Racquet and Paddle plans to create 300 jobs. It's expected to drive 360 million in economic impact in its first three years and attract more than one million visitors with regional, state, and international tournaments.

Swing Racquet + Paddle is set to open in 2026.

