Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor and Congressman, has died at 70

HOUSTON -- Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston who won election last November to fill late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat in District 18, has died, our sister station ABC13 learned Wednesday morning. He was 70.

Turner served two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016.

His tenure ended last January. Ten months later, he ran to fill the seat once held by longtime Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July 2024.

