Taiwanese firm bringing new tech jobs to Vance County, Gov. Stein announces

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some new jobs are coming to Vance County.

Gov. Josh Stein announced an $8 million investment for a new plant in Henderson.

Taiwan-based Syntec Precision Technology Corp. specializes in industrial robots, machine tool networking solutions, automation system integration, and various electromechanical modules.

The plant will bring 34 new jobs to the area and will be the company's first North American production and warehouse facility.

"Syntec has made a great decision to make its North American home in our state," Stein said. "Global manufacturers like Syntec need strong communities with a steady pipeline of talent and infrastructure to support their long-term growth strategies, and we're proud that Vance County fits the bill."

No word yet on how much the company is paying but the average yearly salary for new positions is nearly $47,000, slightly higher than the county's average wage.

These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll increase of more than $1.5 million for the county.

"On behalf of my family and our team, I am thrilled to announce our plans to establish a manufacturing facility in North Carolina," said Syntec owners Lei Wang and Bin Wang. "We are deeply grateful to the State of North Carolina, Vance County, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and the NC Community College System, for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this process. ... We look forward to a strong and prosperous future together in North Carolina."

No word yet when construction for the new facility will start.

