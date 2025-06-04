'Tattoo regret' driving business at laser removal clinics in NC: 'Think before you ink'

A PEW Research study found 24%, nearly a quarter of people with tattoos now have tattoo regret. And many are taking the leap to book an appointment to say goodbye.

A PEW Research study found 24%, nearly a quarter of people with tattoos now have tattoo regret. And many are taking the leap to book an appointment to say goodbye.

A PEW Research study found 24%, nearly a quarter of people with tattoos now have tattoo regret. And many are taking the leap to book an appointment to say goodbye.

A PEW Research study found 24%, nearly a quarter of people with tattoos now have tattoo regret. And many are taking the leap to book an appointment to say goodbye.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From Pete Davidson to Miley Cyrus, some high-profile celebrities are opening up about their 'tattoo regret,' a trend happening across the country and the in Triangle.

At ExcelLase in Raleigh, Noushi Haeussler has been in business for decades, working with people seeking tattoo removal. It's something she's seen more of just within the past few years.

She showed us the state-of-the-art laser treatment used to smoothly remove tattoos.

"You put that amount of power in 1 trillion out of a second. So you go in and out so fast, shatter the ink particles without destroying hair, without causing any collateral damage. How cool is that?," she says.

She says while getting rid of the ink, the number of these treatments depends on the size and location, and it can be expensive.

"Whatever you paid for your tattoo, put one or 20 zeros in front of it. That's how much you pay for getting rid of the tattoo," she explains.

But more and more people are making that choice. A PEW Research study found that 24%, nearly a quarter, of people with tattoos now have tattoo regret.

And many are taking the leap to book an appointment to say goodbye.

"All the time, that's how I pay my mortgage, all that time. It is a thing," Haeussler says.

From a "No Regrets" back tattoo, to Marilyn Monroe on thigh, to countless snake tattoos, she has seen them all.

But whether its for the military or flight attendant job needing a more clean cut look, a clean break up from a lost love, or just something you outgrew, her advice is to 'think before you ink' and if needed, you have options to change your mind with no regrets.

"I always feel like I'm the gateway between them and the rest of their lives. So I feel very responsible to make sure I get rid of those tattoos as soon as possible," she says.

Last year, Jelly Roll told GQ Magazine that he regretted about 97% to 98% of his tattoos, saying they represented "core philosophies" he once held, not the ones he holds today.