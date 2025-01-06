Small airplane crashes into California backyard, narrowly missing home

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City Monday morning.

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City Monday morning.

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City Monday morning.

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City Monday morning.

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. -- A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Temple City, California Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near San Gabriel Valley Airport.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two people onboard the aircraft were being evaluated for injuries, but there did not appear to be any.

The plane did not make contact with the home, and landed in a tree and some bushes. It doesn't appear that anybody was inside the home at the time.

Additional details about the crash were not available, but it appears the Cessna 152 is based out of the Mission Flight Academy in Redlands, California.

Monday's crash came a few days after another small plane crashed through the roof of a building in Fullerton, California, killing two people and injuring 19 others.