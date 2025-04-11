Popular Texas Pete hot sauce recalled due to undeclared life-threatening allergen; List of products

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spicy food lovers need to check their cabinets or fridge. A North Carolina-based food company, known for spicing up your tastebuds, has issued a recall on two of its bottled hot sauces.

T.W. Garner Food Company, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is recalling select lots and sizes of its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce. The recall was prompted after the company learned that some bottles may have Sriracha Sauce instead. Sriracha Sauce contains sulfites, which are not declared on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date.

In addition, the food company is also recalling select lots and sizes of Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce that are mislabeled. The labels on the bottles fail to contain the ingredient Aged Peppers.

These products were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersery, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Vermont.

T.W. Garner Food Company is also recalling select lots and sizes of Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce because the bottles fail to contain the labeled ingredient Aged Peppers

The impacted products were distributed between 02/05/2025 to 03/26/2025. The best by date is located on the top of the side of the 2-oz bottles, on the back label for the 20-oz bottles and on top of the cap for the 12-oz and 0.5-gallon jugs.

What Should Consumers Do?

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions, you're encouraged to contact Katerine Cardoso, Director of Quality Assurance at T.W. Garner Food Company. The number to call is (336) 231-6417. The line is open Monday-Friday, from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST, or email at ContactUs@garnerfoods.com.

