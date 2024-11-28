Thanksgiving Day feast, bags of hope prepared by volunteers at Durham Rescue Mission

From the smallest of helpers to the eldest-it's all hands on deck at the Durham Rescue Mission to prepare the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner and 'bags of hope.'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of volunteers are helping the Durham Rescue Mission prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

From the smallest of helpers to the eldest-it's all hands on deck at the Durham Rescue Mission. 'Bags of Hope' will also be given to those who show up for meals and for those who are unhoused. The bags include essential items like gloves, blankets, and water, all assembled by volunteers.

Sara Xander tells ABC11 that it's her family's faith that prompted them to volunteer.

"I mean, Christ gave outside of himself. And so we like to teach them to think outside themselves and make sure that they're seeing the world outside of their world," Xander said.

In the parking lot nursing students helped prepare 200 turkeys before they hit the grill.

Volunteering means a lot to Maria Mawyian. "It's just really fulfilling, really grateful, just knowing that there's like I've been in this spot where you don't have money to put food on your table," said Mariah Mawyian.

For Thanksgiving -the Mission will feed 1000 meals on site and deliver another 1500 to people at home.

"In the holidays, there are wonderful times. But for people who are alone, it's not a wonderful time. This is a great time for people to come together," said Rob Tart, Durham Rescue Mission.

In it's 50th year -attendees will also have a bag of groceries to take home - kids will enjoy carnival games -and even have the chance to win big prizes like a bike or Chromebook.

"It's probably, in my opinion, the most special place to be at Thanksgiving. This is better than a football game," said Tart.

The doors open at 11 am and the event will start at noon on Thanksgiving Day.