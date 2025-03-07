Thousands expected to attend Women's Day Expo for International Women's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Close to 3,000 people are expected to attend the Women's Day Expoat the Raleigh Convention Center.

One panelist said the event is about encouragement, community, and the importance of learning self-care while trying to conquer dreams.

"My one message is to be kind to yourself, not just to other humans," said Dr. Amna Shabbir. "There are 1,440 minutes in a day. You can spend one minute trying to be kind to yourself. That right there will start rewiring actually your brain."

Shabbir said too often, women take on a lot of responsibilities and carve out little time for themselves.

This past August, the United States Surgeon General issued an advisory that stress for parents and caregivers is hitting dangerous levels.

Shabbir works in the wellness industry and said women tend to be less self-compassionate than men and should give themselves permission to seek help.

"We have research that tells us people who are more self-compassionate tend to have better health outcomes. They make healthier choices. They even modulate their pain better. They are more motivated, so they're going to go and not worry about failure or rejection. They're going to take risks," said Shabbir.

Several experts will be offering advice on International Women's Day.

There are 18 speakers with backgrounds in law, education, commerce, education, technology, branding, and health.

Dr. Rita Renee is an author and Vice President of the nonprofit Women's Business Owners Network.

Renee overcame abuse and adversity from her childhood. She now works with other women.

"I coach them through the process, first go through that healing because you have to be healed first," said Renee. "I want to be the example to show them that you can do it."

She hopes to inspire other women to come out of the shadows and succeed in business.

"You're not a product of your circumstances," said Renee. "I'm here for a purpose. I survived it. We're more than survivors. We're overcomers and we have to move forward."

In addition to the speakers, there will be more than a hundred local entrepreneurs selling goods.